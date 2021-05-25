Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

