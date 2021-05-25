Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Agora (NASDAQ:API) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of API opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Earnings History for Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit