Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Trading Up 0.7%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 4,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.