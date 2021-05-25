Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $48 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.47 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

AGFY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.77. 124,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.27.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

