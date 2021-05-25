Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

ALRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 12,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,148. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.76.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

