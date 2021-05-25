Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $28.96.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

