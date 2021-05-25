Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $928,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 915 shares of company stock valued at $144,385. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALG opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.