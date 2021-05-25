Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

