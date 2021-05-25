Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.
ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.
In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALK stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
