Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

NYSE AIN opened at $83.90 on Friday. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $92.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

