Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 7,874 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Gildan Activewear worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

