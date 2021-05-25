Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 56,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,379,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 624,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 671.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.