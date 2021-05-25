Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.29. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

