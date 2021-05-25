Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$35 million.

NASDAQ ALKT traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 220,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,515. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

