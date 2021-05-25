Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

ABTX stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $816.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $65,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,965.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Dividend History for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

