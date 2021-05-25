Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Terex were worth $81,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after purchasing an additional 686,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.71. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,323 shares of company stock worth $9,567,534. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

