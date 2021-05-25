Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,634,868 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $76,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 118,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

