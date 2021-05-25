Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 127,846 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $67,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 19.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in Everbridge by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,478,000 after acquiring an additional 139,665 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.59. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.