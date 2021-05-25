Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 145293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.97. The company has a market cap of £53.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.