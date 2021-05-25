Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 23,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Square by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

SQ opened at $210.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.12, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.31. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

