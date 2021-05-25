Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.44 and its 200-day moving average is $335.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock worth $21,983,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit