Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.44 and its 200-day moving average is $335.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock worth $21,983,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

