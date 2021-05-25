Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

