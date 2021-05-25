Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter worth $168,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 20.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 11.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAVmed alerts:

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

PAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.