Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $69,238,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

