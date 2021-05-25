Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.57 or 0.00351629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00185919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.00846629 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

