Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,363.75. 18,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,286.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,990.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

