Alps Advisors Inc. Has $22.43 Million Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328,957 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $22,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

