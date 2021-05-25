Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of The Western Union worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Western Union by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 179,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Western Union by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Western Union by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,381 shares of company stock worth $3,441,991 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

