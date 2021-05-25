Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.270–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $111 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.37 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.070-0.070 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.58.

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 928,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,721 shares of company stock worth $3,102,402. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

