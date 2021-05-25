Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.732-0.738 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. 6,684,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. Amcor has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.