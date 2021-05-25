Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after buying an additional 254,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

