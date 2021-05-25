American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.26

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 23195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,849,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

