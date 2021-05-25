American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1,020.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,996. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $133.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

