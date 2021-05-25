American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,458 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Amgen worth $234,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 17,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.77 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

