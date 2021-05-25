American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226,578 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $284,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.