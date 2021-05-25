American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,305,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $89,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $365.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

