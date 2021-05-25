American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

