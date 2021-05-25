America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 8.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.81. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

