Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Ameriprise Financial worth $74,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $254.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.88 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -578.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

