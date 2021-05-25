Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $254.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $137.88 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

