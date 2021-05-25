Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,742.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 169.4% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.88. 126,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.77. The stock has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

