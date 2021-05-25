AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Director Jessica M. Lockett Purchases 1,000 Shares

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Director Jessica M. Lockett acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMMO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 944,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. AMMO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMMO in the first quarter worth about $19,716,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the first quarter worth about $5,643,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in AMMO in the first quarter worth about $3,984,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in AMMO by 21.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 551,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

