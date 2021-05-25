Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $124.91 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $490.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.37. 142,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

