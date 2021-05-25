Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. 13,660,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,687,471. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

