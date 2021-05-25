Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to announce $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. The Timken reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,001 shares of company stock worth $15,654,955 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

