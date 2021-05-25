Analysts Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 13,830,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,104,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after buying an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.