Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SONM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

SONM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. 1,672,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,196. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

