Analysts Expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

