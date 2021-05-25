Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Centene (CNC)

Centene (NYSE: CNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Centene is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

5/17/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

5/11/2021 – Centene had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Centene had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $77.00.

4/1/2021 – Centene was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Centene stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,105,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,062. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.30. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

