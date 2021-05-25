Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON: MAB) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MAB stock traded up GBX 1.42 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 324.42 ($4.24). 925,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.25. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734 over the last ninety days.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

