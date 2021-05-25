Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON: MAB) in the last few weeks:
- 5/20/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Mitchells & Butlers had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
MAB stock traded up GBX 1.42 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 324.42 ($4.24). 925,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 315.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.25. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.
In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734 over the last ninety days.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.