Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Price Target at $236.89

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.50. 816,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.94 and a 200 day moving average of $217.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $137.88 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

